Bengals snag Chase Brown in Round 5

With the 163rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Illinois running back Chase Brown.

Weighing in at 5-foot-9 and 209 pounds, Brown began his career at Western Michigan as a class of 2018 recruit before transferring to Illinois the following year. He would be used sparingly in 2019, then in a committee approach in 2020 before finally taking over the lead role in 2021, going for 1,005 yards and five scores on 170 carries (5.9 avg).

This past season, Brown racked up 1,643 yards and 10 scores on an absurd 328 carries (5.0 avg). He added 58 career catches for 521 yards and three scores.

Here is Brown’s NFL.com draft profile from Lance Zierlein, which included a Round 4-5 projection.

Volume ball-carrier with a compact frame and high-end stamina to wear defenses down. Brown is less slasher than he is a between-the-tackles grinder. He needs to prove he can be an effective outside runner to help widen the field. He’s natural and agile as a one-cut runner and has the receiving talent to make plays out of the backfield. He’s a bit of a one-note runner but could compete for a three-down backup role with a limited ceiling.

Strengths

Hit 100-plus yards rushing in nine consecutive games in 2022.

Workhorse who averaged 27.3 carries per game in 2022.

Sudden plant and cuts downhill.

Adept at following and steering lead blocks into linebackers.

Sets up his open-field moves to elude tacklers.

Fluid routes coming out of the backfield.

Good hand-eye coordination making catches on the move.

Weaknesses

Ball security issues popped up in 2022.

Looks for cutbacks prematurely, limiting linebacker flow.

Very average power through first contact.

Feet deaden when bracing for contact between tackles.

Tends to be a one-speed runner.

Inconsistent finding his positioning to protect QB.

Bengals Remaining Draft Needs

TE, DT, P.

Bengals Draft Picks 2023

Round 1 (28) - Clemson Tigers DE Myles Murphy

DE Myles Murphy Round 2 (60) - Michigan Wolverines CB DJ Turner

CB DJ Turner Round 3 (92) - Alabama Crimson Tide S Jordan Battle

S Jordan Battle Round 4 (131) - Purdue Boilermakers WR Charlie Jones

Round 5 (163) - Illinois RB Chase Brown

Round 6 (206)

Round 7 (246)

Day 3 NFL Draft schedule: 12 pm ET, Saturday, April 29th

How to watch the NFL Draft: Catch the draft on TV via NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. And for online stream options, you’ve got YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

