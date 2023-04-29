WATCH new Bengals RB Chase Brown gets emotional after getting draft call

The Cincinnati Bengals were in need of a running back this weekend after the departure of Samaje Perine.

The Bengals found their guy in Chase Brown, who was a Doak Walker Award finalist (nation’s top RB) at Illinois this past season.

Brown was emotional after getting the call from the Bengals, and rightfully so. Seeing the excitement from family and friends, plus the emotions of players who have worked their entire lives for this moment, is what makes the draft so special.

Brown was an absolute workhorse for Illinois the last two seasons. Even with Brown only playing 32 games at Illinois, he finished No. 2 in program history in rushing yards with 3,206.

In 2022 alone, Brown tallied 328 rushes (most in Power 5 football) for 1,623 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 27 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown is speedy and posted a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and a 1.53-second 10-yard split at the NFL Combine.

Brown now joins Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams, and Chris Evans in the Bengals' running back room.

Congrats to Brown and his family and friends on such an amazing day!

