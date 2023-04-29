Brad Robbins to Bengals on Day 3

With the 217th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan Wolverines punter Brad Robbins.

This pick was part of the trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, which saw KC traded up from 95 to 92 in Round 3 while giving up 217 to move up three spots.

The 6-foor-1, 199-pound Robbins finished his college career No. 2 in Michigan career punting average (42 avg) and the second-best single-season average of 46.33 (2021 season). He’s also fifth in program history in total punt yards (7,698).

This past season, Robbins booted 43 punts for 1,818 yards (42.3 avg) with 21 fair catches, 16 downed inside the 20, and none went into the end zone for a touchback.

Coming into the draft, in terms of the position that needed upgraded the most, punter certainly had a strong case. Obviously, you’re not going to spend a high pick on one, and Robbins was actually selected with a pick Cincinnati didn’t have coming into the draft.

Looking ahead, Robbins will be the favorite to be Cincinnati’s punter this season while competing with Drue Chrisman.

Bengals Remaining Draft Needs

TE, DT.

Bengals Draft Picks 2023

Round 1 (28) - Clemson Tigers DE Myles Murphy

DE Myles Murphy Round 2 (60) - Michigan Wolverines CB DJ Turner

CB DJ Turner Round 3 (92) - Alabama Crimson Tide S Jordan Battle

S Jordan Battle Round 4 (131) - Purdue Boilermakers WR Charlie Jones

WR Charlie Jones Round 5 (163) - Illinois Fighting Illini RB Chase Brown

Round 6 (206) - Princeton Tigers WR Andrei Iosivas.

Round 6 (217) - Michigan Wolverines P Brad Robbins

Round 7 (246)

Day 3 NFL Draft schedule: 12 pm ET, Saturday, April 29th

How to watch the NFL Draft: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. For online streaming options, go with YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, or Sling TV.

Go here for the NFL Draft order and live draft tracker!

Now, what are your thoughts on the newest Bengal? Sound off in the comments section!

WHO DEY!!!!