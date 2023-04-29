The Cincinnati Bengals focused on defensive depth in the first couple of days, but on Day 3, they turned and almost solely focused on offense. To kick off the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals took edge defender Myles Murphy in the first round.

They followed that pick with cornerback DJ Turner in the second round and safety Jordan Battle in the third.

Day 3 is where value becomes in the eye of the beholder, and the Bengals opted to use their picks to ensure ample depth in key skill positions.

Let’s dive into the picks and see how you would grade the Bengals' Day 3 selections.

Round 4 (pick 131) - WR Charlie Jones - Purdue Boilermakers

Charlie Jones is a 6-foot receiver from Purdue. He spent time with Iowa and Buffalo as well. He really only exploded onto the scene his last season with the Boilermakers, finishing the 13 games with 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 1.51 10-yard split. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted that Jones could find success in a “possession-based passing game,” insinuating that Jones’ strength will be in route running, not necessarily in dominating at the line of scrimmage. Jones should thrive in the Bengals' offense.

Round 5 (pick 163) - RB Chase Brown - Illinois Fighting Illini

Chase Brown was an absolute stud at Illinois. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back has the tenacity and power to perform well at the highest level. He went for 1,643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns his final season at Illinois, adding in 240 receiving yards and 3 more touchdowns. Brown could mold into a three-down back like he was in college and has good enough route running to be an option in the pass-catching game. The Bengals seemed destined to go running back at some point, given all the unknown regarding Joe Mixon and the exodus of Samaje Perine, but will Brown be the answer?

Round 6 (pick 206) - WR Andrei Iosivas - Princeton Tigers

The Bengals adding two wide receivers late in the draft to arguably the league’s best receiving room might stun some, but Iosivas is a high-ceiling player with a ton of room to grow. He could also be an immediate option in special teams as well. Iosivas scored a 9.96 out of 10 in the Relative Athletic Score, which ranked 14th of the 3,062 receivers in the last 36 years. He’s a freak athlete and should be able to stretch the field for Cincinnati, if nothing else. The 6-foot-3 speedster ended his career sixth in all-time receiving yards for Princeton with 1,909. He heard his name called on draft day, and now the former track and field standout will have work to do to consistently see the field for Cincinnati.

Round 6 (pick 217) - P Brad Robbins - Michigan Wolverines

The Bengals released long-time veteran punter Kevin Huber in late 2022, ushering in a new era for the team, and it seems unlikely it will be former Ohio State standout Drue Chrisman leading that charge. The Bengals took Brad Robbins in the sixth round to be the face of the position, or at least compete with Chrisman. The 6-foot-1 Westerville, OH native was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree. He had a 42.3 yards-per-punt average last season. This was a position the Bengals needed to lock up, and they did just that. But, was it at the right time?

Round 7 (pick 246) - CB D.J. Ivey - Miami Hurricanes

With their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bengals returned to strengthen their secondary - adding Miami cornerback DJ Ivey. Ivey stands 6-foot-1 and was at Miami for five seasons, playing double-digit games in dour. He ended last season with 2 interceptions and 38 total tackles. Ivey ranks well in man coverage. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. With Turner and Battle along with Ivey, the Bengals will have several new faces in the secondary.

