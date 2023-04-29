Bengals take DJ Ivey with their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 246th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Miami Hurricanes cornerback DJ Ivey.
This concludes the Bengals’ 2023 draft class!
Bengals Draft Picks 2023
- Round 1 (28) - Clemson Tigers DE Myles Murphy
- Round 2 (60) - Michigan Wolverines CB DJ Turner
- Round 3 (92) - Alabama Crimson Tide S Jordan Battle
- Round 4 (131) - Purdue Boilermakers WR Charlie Jones
- Round 5 (163) - Illinois Fighting Illini RB Chase Brown
- Round 6 (206) - Princeton Tigers WR Andrei Iosivas.
- Round 6 (217) - Michigan Wolverines P Brad Robbins
- Round 7 (246)
Day 3 NFL Draft schedule: 12 pm ET, Saturday, April 29th
How to watch the NFL Draft: For TV channel info, it’s on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. For an online stream, go with YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, or Sling TV.
