Bengals take DJ Ivey with their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Bengals’ 2023 NFL Draft class wraps up with another cornerback!

By Jason Marcum
NCAA Football: Florida State at Miami Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With the 246th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Miami Hurricanes cornerback DJ Ivey.

This concludes the Bengals’ 2023 draft class!

Bengals Draft Picks 2023

