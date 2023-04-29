Bengals take DJ Ivey with their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the 246th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Miami Hurricanes cornerback DJ Ivey.

Bengals Draft Picks 2023

Round 1 (28) - Clemson Tigers DE Myles Murphy

DE Myles Murphy Round 2 (60) - Michigan Wolverines CB DJ Turner

CB DJ Turner Round 3 (92) - Alabama Crimson Tide S Jordan Battle

S Jordan Battle Round 4 (131) - Purdue Boilermakers WR Charlie Jones

WR Charlie Jones Round 5 (163) - Illinois Fighting Illini RB Chase Brown

RB Chase Brown Round 6 (206) - Princeton Tigers WR Andrei Iosivas.

Round 6 (217) - Michigan Wolverines P Brad Robbins

Round 7 (246)

Day 3 NFL Draft schedule: 12 pm ET, Saturday, April 29th

How to watch the NFL Draft: For TV channel info, it’s on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. For an online stream, go with YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, or Sling TV.

