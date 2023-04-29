Zac Taylor shares telling quotes on Joe Mixon and the tight end room

With the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals focused primarily on the defensive side of the football.

The Bengals did not draft a tight end but did grab running back Chase Brown this afternoon.

Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on the current situations surrounding Joe Mixon and the tight end room with the draft ending.

When asked about Joe Mixon and what the Bengals are going to do with the starting running back, Taylor stated, “his future is here with the team. I like Joe Mixon,” according to Mike Petraglia.

There have been some legal issues surrounding Mixon the last few months, and he has also been in the discussion of taking a pay cut.

However, it looks like Taylor is happy with Mixon and is ready to move forward with him here in Cincinnati, though the Bengals will likely still ask him to take a pay cut.

Taylor also shared his opinions on the current tight end room after the Bengals did not draft the position.

When Taylor was asked about the tight ends the Bengals have in the building, he stated, “I do like the room. I’m genuine when I say that. They’ve all been here outside of Irv. They know what to expect. There were guys we liked in the draft who weren’t there when we picked. We were comfortable with that,” according to Charlie Goldsmith.

The Bengals will enter the summer with Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample as the primary guys at the tight end position, though they’ll likely add a few more bodies there, possibly this weekend in undrafted free agency.

The comments from Taylor are a good indicator of where the Bengals are at these positions, and the team seems to feel good about it with draft weekend ending.