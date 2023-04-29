Bengals snag Tulane safety Larry Brooks III as UDFA

Moments after the 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up, the Cincinnati Bengals started signing undrafted free agents. One such signing, according to Tom Pelissero, is former Tulane safety Larry Brooks III.

Former Tulane safety Larry Brooks III is signing with the #Bengals, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

The former Green Wave safety finished his four-year collegiate career with 212 tackles and nine interceptions. PFF graded him an overall defensive grade of 75.3 in 2023, with a 72.3 run defense grade and a 77 coverage grade.

The Bengals added Alabama safety Jordan Battle in the third round of the draft on Friday night, and they signed free agent Nick Scott earlier this offseason. The team lost both free safety Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell in free agency after the 2022 season. They drafted Dax Hill in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he’s likely to step into the free safety position and Scott and Battle could compete for the starting strong safety role.

Brooks will likely compete with Tycen Anderson and Michael Thomas earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

