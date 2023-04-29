Bengals land Jacob Saylors on UDFA deal, which includes a signing bonus

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed Eastern Tennessee State University running back Jacob Saylors. The undrafted free agent will join Cincinnati, a team that added Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth round.

The Bengals lost Samaje Perine, who was primarily used as a blocking back this offseason, and with the future status of starting back Joe Mixon unknown, having more talent in the backfield couldn’t be a bad problem for Cincinnati.

Saylors’ deal, per Aaron Wilson, will include a signing bonus as well.

Jacob Saylors' undrafted deal with #Bengals includes a $10,000 signing bonus, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

The 5-foot-11 back ended last season with 226 rushing attempts and 1,314 yards — a 5.8 yards-per-carry average. His longest run was 56 yards.

Saylors is a capable receiver as well, chipping in 21 receptions for 159 receiving yards. He had 15 rushing touchdowns in his final season. Throughout all five seasons at ETSU, Saylors did not record a single fumble, so ball security is likely something that was appealing for the Bengals.

Impressive KR and RB Jacob Saylors of East Tennessee has signed a UDFA deal with the #Bengals, per @AaronWilson_NFL.pic.twitter.com/yrI5qTYFwc — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 30, 2023

Cincinnati also has former draft picks Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams, along with Mixon and Brown in their backfield, so Saylors will have an upward battle to get onto the Bengals roster for the long-term future. A spot on the practice squad is a more realistic goal.