Bengals land Utah State RB Calvin Tyler Jr.

With the 2023 NFL Draft officially over, the Cincinnati Bengals are now turning their focus to grabbing undrafted players.

Cincinnati is adding to the running back room with the signing of Utah State running back Calvin Tyler, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2.

In 2022, Tyler started all 13 games tallying 1,122 rushing yards on 253 carries and seven touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Tyler had six 100-yard rushing games, which was tied for the second-most in the Mountain West.

Tyler is a physical back. In 2021 Pro Football Focus credited Tyler with 47 missed tackles forced, which was the most among running backs in the Mountain West. He didn’t miss a step in 2022, tallying 49 missed tackles forced.

The Utah State running back stands 5’8” weighing in at 210 pounds.

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson stated, “Calvin Tyler Jr.’s diminutive size limits his projected role in the NFL. He must improve his ability to protect the QB.”

All in all, Calvin Tyler Jr. is a fun football player and brings talent to the running back room.