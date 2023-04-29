Alabama LB Jaylen Moody joining Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing to add undrafted players with the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bengals have added numerous guys on the defensive side of the football.

Cincinnati has most recently added former Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody, according to Tom Pelissero.

Former Alabama LB Jaylen Moody is signing with the #Bengals, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

In 2022, Moody played in 10 games with eight starts for the Crimson Tide. He tallied 50 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry, and a fumble recovery while battling injuries.

Moody joins an incredibly talented linebacker room in Cincinnati.

The Bengals just re-signed Germaine Pratt, and the team also has Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, and Akeem Davis-Gaither as well.

Moody is a low-risk, good-reward addition that could potentially help the Bengals at the linebacker position.

When given the opportunity, Jaylen Moody @JaylenMoody42 has always shown up ... He got his 1st interception of the season yesterday #RollTide ️ pic.twitter.com/tLGKSO7iLa — Alabama Rydeouts (@MarvinBama16) September 5, 2021

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views, and other fun stuff. And as always, Who Dey!