Bengals News (4/3): Top Cincinnatian

Todd Bowles comments on Bengals QB coach

“I saw him a year ago when we played them. He does such a great job developing Joe Burrow, he does a great job schematically helping out,” Bowles said. “(After) I interviewed him, I think he’s going to be a heck of a coach in this league and he brings something to the table from an ingenuity standpoint about running an offense that you normally don’t get in this league and I have a lot of respect for him.”

Details on Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s contract extension talks emerge: Report

More specifically, Fowler said according to his source, the Bengals plan “to do this early, just three years into his (Burrow’s) rookie deal, to try to spread out that salary-cap hit.”

Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Double Dip at Key Position in Mock Draft 1.0

Kancey had 14.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in two seasons as a starter. Some will compare him to Aaron Donald due to his size, explosion and the fact that he went to Pittsburgh.

Fiona The Hippo Loses 'Top Cincinnatian' Title To Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow After Multi-Year Reign

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's popularity in Cincinnati has skyrocketed over the past few years. That fact got cemented when CityBeat readers voted Burrow as the "Best Cincinnatian."

NFL Rumors: Bengals Want to Do New Joe Burrow Contract 'Early' for Tee Higgins Deal

While Fowler suggested a contract extension for Burrow and Higgins is "going to be tough because they've got Ja'Marr Chase to pay the year after," he also pointed out the Bengals turned away inquiries for their No. 2 wide receiver during the NFL Scouting Combine.

3 ways Bengals have helped Joe Burrow in 2023 offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals have shown that they're all in when it comes to helping out their franchise quarterback, and why wouldn't they? Since Joe Burrow joined the Bengals in 2020, the team has been to back-to-back AFC Championship Games and went to the Super Bowl in Burrow's second season.

Around the league

Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB

I always do my NFL mock drafts a little differently from the traditional method, in that my team-prospect pairings are based on optimizing for wins in the upcoming season only. A lot has changed since my first mock ran back in early February, with coaching staffs becoming finalized and free-agency moves providing more clarity on draft needs. A few things to keep in mind before diving into my Mock 2.0:

49ers QB Brock Purdy looks like he has 'robotic arm' after elbow surgery

"The protocol is you start throwing at three months, but it all depends on how your therapy and your range of motion and everything goes up until that point," Purdy said, via the Mercury News. "There are definitely some boxes I have to check off first before I get to that point, but that's the plan as of now."

Broncos WR Tim Patrick (ACL) 'cleared to do everything' ahead of organized team activities

Denver Broncos receiver Tim Patrick missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in training camp. It was a brutally early ending for the big-bodied receiver on the rise, and in hindsight, exemplified how the season would go for the Broncos.