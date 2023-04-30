Myles Murphy wants to be the “finishing piece” to Bengals winning Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals landed defensive end Myles Murphy with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former Clemson Tiger has one mission with his new team, to win a Super Bowl.

According to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, after getting picked, Murphy spoke with reporters and said he wants to be the “finishing piece” of an equation that helps the Bengals capture their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

“Coming from a winning organization and joining a winning organization that knows how to win, that knows the mentality that what it takes to win, that’s important. It’s great to join an organization like that,” Murphy said. “They have all the pieces to be a consistent Super Bowl contender, AFC Championship contender. I just want to be that finishing piece, that piece that pushes them over and past that ledge of being a consistent Super Bowl contender to being a Super Bowl winner every year.”

When Murphy was asked to describe what he brings to the field, he loves making the plays people think he won’t make.

“Making the plays that people don’t think I’m going to make. Even when I’m all the way off the screen, just making those plays, running them down the field, sideline to sideline, going to get to the quarterback, going to stop the run, and be an all-around dominant player.”

It is clear that Murphy matches the experience in big programs and the right attitude that Zac Taylor and his staff are looking for.