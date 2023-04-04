Bengals News (4/4): Prepare for the bright lights

Bengals Appear To Be Primed Again As NFL Closes In On Next Month's Schedule Release

"I would expect them to be pretty close to maxed out in terms of their prime-time appearances," said North last week in a hotel lobby at the NFL spring meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., as he offered a glimpse at how the Bengals shape up in front of the schedule-makers.

8 free agents who should interest Bengals before the draft

At this stage of the open market, that’s a trend that could certainly continue if and when the Bengals seek out better depth at some notable positions. With a few notable exceptions, many of the names left might settle for minimum deals either before or after the draft.

Report: 'Process Is Underway' On Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's Contract Extension

"The process is underway," Fowler said on the show. He noted the team plans "to do this early, just three years into his rookie deal, to try to spread out that salary-cap hit."

3 ways Joe Burrow can get even better for the Bengals in 2023: Film Review

Unfortunately for the Bengals, Burrow has been pressured on 1/3 of his drop backs since 2020. But with the offseason addition of Orlando Brown Jr., the former LSU star could put up staggering numbers in 2023.

Joe Burrow, Bengals reportedly agreed on a 'vow of silence' in contract talks

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly agreed on a 'vow of silence' as it pertains to their contract talks. The 2020 No. 1 pick is not the only QB due for an extension. Other members of the 2020 class include Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. Emmanuel Acho shares his suggestion to the 2020 class, including Lamar Jackson (2018 class), which is to get together and go the 'favored nations' route, which means each QB would all agree to get the same pay, etc.

3 ways Bengals have helped Joe Burrow in 2023 offseason

The move that helped Burrow the most was signing Orlando Brown Jr. to take over at left tackle. This was a surprising move for Cincinnati because there hadn't been anything linking the two together and let's be honest -- The Bengals don't usually make these kind of moves.

Bengals nearly fall out of top 5 in new power rankings

The Bengals made another splash to protect QB Joe Burrow this year, signing Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64,092,000 contract. While the league has clearly made a statement that they don’t view Brown as an elite left tackle, Cincinnati gets great value on a very good player — Brown has five straight seasons with a pass-block grade of 73.5 or better and has played over 1,000 snaps in four straight years.

Bengals NFL Mock Draft 5.0: Michael Mayer added at TE, bulking up on defense

"Expectations for Mayer are exactly what you’d expect for a tight end discussed as a potential top half of the first round player at the position: he’s going to win both as a blocker and as a receiver and should quickly become a trusted target for his quarterback. Mayer should be a staple on the roster across multiple contracts for the team that drafts him. "

