Todd McShay’s 2-round mock draft has Bengals going DB and OL

April is here, and we will know in a few short weeks who the Cincinnati Bengals select in the NFL Draft. There have been debates about tight ends, offensive tackles, and defensive backs that Cincinnati could target.

ESPN’s Todd McShay’s latest mock draft has the Bengals passing on the offensive side of the ball at pick 28, opting to get something the Bengals have been fond of over the years: a first round cornerback in Maryland Terrapins stud Deonte Banks.

Here’s what McShay had to say.

The top two tight ends are off the board, which means we’re looking at the other side of the ball for the Bengals. The secondary already lost Jessie Bates III, and Eli Apple is still unsigned. Chidobe Awuzie has only one year left on his deal. So padding the defense with an explosive and physical press corner would be a win for Cincinnati this late in Round 1. Banks had only one interception last season, but he broke up 10 passes and showed off his physical traits at the combine by finishing in the top three at the position in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

With Chidobe Awuzie not only recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, but also heading in to the final year of his contract, addressing corner in a class with solid depth makes sense. Athletic press corners seem to thrive with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, also.

In the second round, McShay has the Bengals addressing the offensive line, selecting Syracuse Orange tackle Matthew Bergeron at pick No. 60.

The fact of the matter is, Jonah Williams doesn’t want to play right tackle. We don’t know when La’el Collins will be ready and even when he is, he isn’t getting any younger. Striking early in the draft could be the final piece to rebuilding the offensive line that arguably cost the Bengals a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl appearance in consecutive seasons.

The draft is quickly approaching, so let us know what position you want the Bengals to draft in the comments below!