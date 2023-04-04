Joe Burrow surpasses adored Fiona the hippo as ‘Best Cincinnatian’

Since being drafted in 2020, Joe Burrow has changed the city of Cincinnati through the Bengals franchise.

Just when you didn’t think Burrow could shock the world even more, he pulls off a massive upset in the city.

After five dominant years at the top spot, Burrow officially dethroned Fiona the hippo as the number one Cincinnatian.

Well, it was a good run! After five years at the top spot, it took @Bengals QB @JoeyB to finally dethrone Fiona the hippo as the #1 Cincinnatian! Congrats Joe Burrow! Who Dey! https://t.co/IYAbUEOyHM pic.twitter.com/GljoZ7grv1 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 31, 2023

The category the Bengals QB and Fiona participated in was the CityBeat’s 27th Annual Best of Cincinnati awards.

The Best of Cincinnati 2023 City Life Reader Pick Top 10 were listed as:

1. Joe Burrow

2. Fiona the Hippo

3. Molly Wellmann

4. Rose Lavelle

5. Pete Rose

6. Bob Herzog

7. Anthony Muñoz

8. Thane Maynard

9. Megan Mitchell

10. Brian Garry

It should come as no surprise why Joe Burrow has skyrocketed as a favorite in Cincinnati, leading the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance.

Burrow has also racked up all kinds of accolades like 2021 Comeback Player of the Year and an MVP Finalist.

He has also made a lasting impact outside of football with the Joe Burrow Foundation.

The Cincinnati Star is entering his final year under his rookie contract but the Bengals have made it clear they plan to keep number 9 in stripes for years to come.

You will always be our queen, Fiona https://t.co/l8VoTwPi6y — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 4, 2023

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. And as always, Who Dey!