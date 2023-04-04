Trevor Siemian visiting Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have addressed many of their needs in free agency thus far. While the backup quarterback spot wasn’t exactly viewed as a position of need, it’s definitely an area the Bengals could find an upgrade at.

When free agency first opened, the Bengals reportedly showed interest in Cooper Rush before he re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, we have a second report of the Bengals vetting a veteran backup, this one being Trevor Siemian, who will visit Cincinnati on Wednesday, according to NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

Former #bears QB Trevor Siemian, who has been considered a very valuable asset in every QB room he's been a part of, is visiting the #bengals tomorrow per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 4, 2023

A former Denver Broncos seventh-round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in 2015, Siemian was part of the 2015 Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50. He’s since played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and most recently, the Chicago Bears.

The 31-year-old Siemian was briefly the Broncos’ starter from 2016-17, but he’s started just six games over the past five seasons.

In 35 career appearances (30 starts), Siemian has completed 621/1055 passes (58.9%) for 7,027 yards and 42 touchdowns vs. 28 interceptions with a 13-17 record as a starter.

And as John Sheeran noted, Siemien had the game of his life in a 2016 win in Cincinnati, so the Bengals clearly have an idea of what he’s capable of.

While Siemian isn’t someone you want in a full-time starting role, there’s a good argument to be made that he’s an upgrade over Brandon Allen, who has just nine career starts and two wins under his belt.