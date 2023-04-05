Bengals News (4/5): Doing homework on tight ends

Bengals Sign Tarell Basham

Basham (6-4, 266), a seventh-year player out of Ohio University, originally was a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He has played in 82 career games (18 starts) for the Colts, N.Y. Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans, and his career totals include 117 tackles, 11 sacks, one INT, seven PDs, five FFs and two FRs.

Trevor Siemian to visit the Bengals

The Bengals currently have only one backup quarterback, Jake Browning, behind Joe Burrow on the depth chart. Browning has never taken a single regular-season snap in his NFL career, so the Bengals would surely like to get some more experience in their quarterback room.

2023 NFL seven-round mock draft for the Bengals: Joe Burrow will likely be happy with Cincinnati's first pick

When the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off, the Cincinnati Bengals will be in uncharted territory. The Bengals' first pick of the draft will come at 28th overall, which will mark the first time in franchise history that they've made an opening round pick outside the top-25 in two straight drafts (They're first pick came at No. 31 last season).

Report: Bengals Meeting With Mississippi State Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes

"Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., one of the top defensive back prospects in the draft, visited the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday and visits the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, followed by visits with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals," Aaron Wilson wrote.

Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Multiple Tight End Prospects Ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have showed plenty of interest in tight ends ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. They met with Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta at the NFL Combine.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Carson Palmer: 'Nothing Is Too Big' For Joe Burrow

"I just think when you watch him play, nothing is too big," Carson said. "Nothing is overwhelming. Last week watching that game and you've lost 60% of your offensive line. ... It just never seemed like he even realized that La'el Collins was gone and (Alex) Cappa these guys were out. It never fazed him."

Jake Chisholm, of Dayton Flyers, earns workout with Cincinnati Bengals

Chisholm finished his college career last fall as UD’s all-time record holder in all-purpose yards (5,063). He ranked second in career touchdowns (47) and third in career rushing yards (3,276).

Around the league

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Ravens select C.J. Stroud after trade; Patriots pick QB

With the 2023 NFL Draft drawing closer, here is how I see things playing out when the festivities begin on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri. As always, I am projecting where I believe players will go, not necessarily where I think they should go.

John Elway no longer with Broncos after consultant contract expires

"I've enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time," Elway, 62, said in an interview Tuesday with 9NEWS. "I told Greg I'd be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They're in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for [CEO] Greg [Penner] or [general manager] George [Paton] if I can."

RB Austin Ekeler realizes he might have to play one more season with Chargers

"When it comes down to what's going on with the whole trade and all that stuff, really, look, we're trying to find a long-term partner," Ekeler said on Tuesday during an appearance on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio. "That's what we want. We want someone who wants to sign us for a few years and sees us not just in the immediate future, but a couple years out. Once everything halted with the Chargers, alright, it was time to go and see if we can find value somewhere else because they just kind of showed that they weren't interested at that time.