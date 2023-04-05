Bengals set meetings with Cameron Brown, Xazavian Valladay

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to do their homework ahead of the NFL Draft. Two positions they are expected to target are cornerback and running back and Wednesday, reports were that they were bringing in players from each position for pre-draft meetings.

At cornerback, the Bengals are bringing in former Ohio State Buckeye Cameron Brown, per Matt Lombardo.

I’m told, per sources, #OhioState CB Cameron Brown visited the #Bengals this week.



Brown, 6-foot and 199 pounds, broke up 5 passes last sesson. #NFLDraft — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 5, 2023

Brown can be found in the 200s on most big boards. This past season, Brown recorded five pass breakups and 14 tackles. He has one career interception. The Bengals have never shied away from drafting cornerbacks, and they have had some success with players from Ohio State.

At running back, Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals will host Arizona State running back Xazavian on a pre-draft visit as well.

The #Bengals have scheduled a top 30 pre-draft visit with Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay after his impressive pro day last week. https://t.co/6O2GSVHWjI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 5, 2023

Valladay’s tape is impressive. He shows great elusiveness and balance. Averaging 5.1 yards per carry in all five of his college seasons, Valladay could be an intriguing piece if added to the Bengals offense.

Regardless of what happens with Joe Mixon, the Bengals are almost certain to add to their running back room after the loss of Samaje Perine. Valladay is a late-round prospect that looks to have strong potential upside.

As pre-draft visits continue, we could start to get a sense of the direction the Bengals want to go at the end of this month.