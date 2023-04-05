BJ Thompson visits Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing to look for pass-rushing help this offseason.
The Bengals recently hosted Stephen F. Austin’s pass rusher, BJ Thompson for a private workout, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
Thompson is visiting the Cowboys on Wednesday and has also worked out privately for the Lions and Chiefs as well.
Stephen F. Austin @SFA_Athletics pass rusher B.J. Thompson (6-5, 243, 4.49 speed) visiting #Cowboys today has also visited #Lions #Chiefs #Bengals, worked out privately for #Chiefs #Lions #Bengals per league sources @KPRC2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 5, 2023
Thompson measures in at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds, running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash.
BJ Thompson from England High School was rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and handed a 3-star grade by 247 Sports, according to NFL Draft Buzz.
The 3-star recruit began his college career at Baylor but then transferred to SFA and completed his career as a Lumberjack.
In Thompson’s two seasons at Baylor, he tallied 18 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 pass deflections.
In his three seasons as a Lumberjack at SFA the edge rusher tallied 80 total tackles and 20.5 sacks.
Thompson was First-Team All-WAC in 2021 and 2022, as well as a Third-Team FCS All-American in 2022.
B.J. was a standout in the East-West Shrine Bowl with his speed off the edge.
If this is a guy the Bengals are interested in he would need to add quite a bit of size and get stronger at the point of attack as a run defender, according to Bleacher Report.
With growth needed, but a strong work ethic, Thompson would be a solid late-round pick for the Bengals.
The NFL Draft is set to begin later this month.
Loading comments...