 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bengals looking into potential late-round tight end options

With the draft class depth, Cincinnati could have their pick at the position.

By PatrickJCarey
/ new
NCAA Football: South Florida at Cincinnati Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Irv Smith Jr. has officially put pen to paper with the Cincinnati Bengals, the tight end room is still not complete.

With the upcoming NFL Draft, the 2023 tight end class is arguably the deepest position available.

Cincinnati has already met with early-round prospects, like Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer, and Sam LaPorta.

But there are still plenty of options available after the first few rounds if the Bengals decide to go in a different direction with pick 28.

A potential mid-round pick the Bengals have met with is Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle.

Whyle is a Cincinnati native who played football at Lasalle High School and then became a Bearcat at the collegiate level.

The Bengals have always had interest in players that have ties to Ohio, and it would make sense for Duke Tobin to look at Whyle later in the draft.

Whyle tallied 88 receptions, 1062 yards, and 15 touchdowns in his career.

There are still some intriguing options in the later rounds of the draft and the Bengals plan to bring in a few names in the next few weeks.

The Bengals are planning to host Louisiana tight end Johnny Lumpkin for a visit, according to Megan Glover of KATC-TV3.

Cincinnati has also reached out and invited Eastern Kentucky tight end Dakota Allen to the Bengals’ local prospect day, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

This past season, Lumpkin hauled in 16 passes for 143 yards and four touchdowns.

As for Allen, the FCS star caught 26 passes for 353 yards and three scores in just five games during the 2022 college football season.

These two tight ends could be late-round targets or even undrafted prospects that the Bengals are showing interest in as well.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on April 27th.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 50 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...