Bengals News (4/6): Perfect fit

Back In Ohio, Newest Bengal Tarell Basham Rejuvenated By Old Friends

After reaching out to welcome him and tell the newest Bengal he was no longer "Coach Burrow," but "Joe's Dad," Tarell Basham's old defensive coordinator at Ohio University wondered if he should contact him again.

First 2023 Bengals.Com Media Mock Draft Has A Universe Of Starry Potentials

You can say they're receiver-centric, but Burrow has this terrific knack of finding his tight end in huge moments. Think back to C.J. Uzomah and the 'You-can't-zero-me' two-minute drill against the Jags. Or how about Hayden Hurst's walk-in red-zone touchdown in the AFC Divisional that put them up an untouchable 14-0? Imagine if he had the same tight end for five years?

One NFL Analyst Believes Cincinnati Bengals Are Best Fit For Top Running Back in 2023 NFL Draft

"Gibbs lacks size, but he’s a versatile running back who can quickly become a quarterback’s best friend on the field," Manzano wrote. "He’s a standout pass-catcher, and his skill set resembles what Austin Ekeler has done for the Chargers. With Samaje Perine now in Denver, Gibbs would form a strong backfield committee with Joe Mixon—if the Bengals don’t part with Mixon."

4 players Bengals could have drafted instead of Jonah Williams

The Giants snagged Dexter Lawrence six selections after Cincinnati had taken Jonah Williams 11th overall. Lawrence might not be as much of a pass-rushing presence as Brian Burns has been but he's much better in defending the run.

ESPN, The Ringer List Cornerback, Tight End As Cincinnati Bengals Top 2023 NFL Draft Needs

"We saw in last season's playoffs how opponents can pick apart this secondary when the front four can't get to the quarterback," Matt Miller wrote. "The pass defense allowed 7.2 yards per attempt over the Bengals' three postseason contests, ranking 10th among playoff teams.

Around the league

2023 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of 12 running backs who changed teams

The rest of the RB market found rough sledding in free agency, with few big-time deals. The biggest fish remaining in the pond was Miles Sanders, who inked a deal worth $6.35 million annually with $13 million fully guaranteed. Those figures are less than James Connor signed with the Cardinals last offseason ($7 million per; $13.5 million guaranteed).

Six potential Round 2 steals in 2023 class | 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks, Cynthia Frelund and Marc Ross explain why Alabama safety Jordan Battle, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, Michigan DT Mazi Smith and North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch are primed to be Round 2 gems in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NOW PLAYING

VIDEO

Six potential Round 2 steals in 2023 class | 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Rhett Lewis, Bucky Brooks, Cynthia Frelund and Marc Ross explain why Alabama safety Jordan Battle, Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, Michigan DT Mazi Smith and North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch are primed to be Round 2 gems in the 2023 NFL Draft.

VIDEO

Marc Ross' two ideal Eagles prospects in 2023 NFL Draft class

NFL Network's Marc Ross believes the best-possible selections for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft class would be Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 10 overall and Notre Dame edge rusher Isaiah Foskey at No. 30 overall.

VIDEO

Spotlighting biggest risers in Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects 4.0 | 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Marc Ross, Bucky Brooks and Cynthia Frelund spotlight some of the 2023 NFL Draft prospects who've risen most significantly in the fourth iteration of Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects rankings for the year. Notable players on the list of risers including Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.

VIDEO

How good is the 2023 offensive tackle class? | 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Marc Ross, Bucky Brooks and Cynthia Frelund share their opinions on how strong the offensive tackle class is, as a whole, for the 2023 NFL Draft.

VIDEO

Marc Ross' two favorite prospects for Texans in Round 1

NFL Network's Marc Ross believes the best-possible 2023 NFL Draft prospects for the Houston Texans would be Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at No. 2 overall and Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy at No. 12 overall.

VIDEO

Frelund's two favorite prospects for Lions in Round 1

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund believes the Detroit Lions' best possible selections for the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft would be Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey at No. 6 overall and Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 18 overall.

VIDEO

Brooks' two favorite prospects for Seahawks in Round 1

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks believes the best-possible selections for the Seattle Seahawks in Round 1 are Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 6 overall and then Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers at No. 20 overall.

VIDEO

Utah TE prospect Dalton Kincaid joins 'Path to the Draft'

Utah tight end prospect Dalton Kincaid joins 'Path to the Draft'.

VIDEO

Identifying 'unicorn' prospects in 2023 draft | 'Path to the Draft'

Identifying 'unicorn' prospects in the 2023 draft on 'Path to the Draft'.

VIDEO

Charles Davis: Devon Achane would give Bears a 'Tarik Cohen revisited' vibe

NFL Network's Charles Davis: Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane would give Chicago Bears a 'Tarik Cohen revisited' vibe.

VIDEO

Bucky Brooks identifies best RB prospect for Cowboys in 2023 NFL Draft class

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks identifies the best running back prospect for Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

VIDEO

Zierlein: Belichick could move up for Anthony Richardson or Will Levis

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could move up for Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson or Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis.

VIDEO

Zierlein: 'I've heard some buzz' that Texans are high on Will Levis

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein: 'I've heard some buzz' that the Houston Texans are high on Will Levis.

VIDEO

Jeremiah identifies best RB prospect for Eagles in 2023 NFL Draft class

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah identifies best RB prospect for Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 NFL Draft class.

VIDEO

What will happen if Panthers select Anthony Richardson? | 'Path to the Draft'

What will happen if Carolina Panthers select Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson?

VIDEO

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey joins 'Path to the Draft'

Pitt Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey joins 'Path to the Draft'.

VIDEO

Davis: Jalen Carter will not fall out of the Top 10

NFL Analyst Charles Davis: Defensive tackle Jalen Carter will not fall out of the Top 10.

VIDEO

Jeremiah: Cardinals should trade down 'without question' in Round 1

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: Arizona Cardinals should trade down 'without question' in Round 1.

VIDEO

Teams that should trade up to No. 3 overall | 'Path to the Draft'

Teams that should trade up to the No. 3 overall on 'Path to the Draft'.

VIDEO

Gannon: Cardinals have 'a lot of flexibility because of where we're at' in 2023 draft

Head coach Jonathan Gannon: Arizona Cardinals have 'a lot of flexibility because of where we're at' in the 2023 draft.

VIDEO

Bucky Brooks: Keep an eye out for Florida A&M edge rusher Isaiah Land

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: Keep an eye out for Florida A&M Rattlers edge rusher Isaiah Land.

VIDEO

Who could be pick Nos. 11-20 in the 2023 draft? | 'Path to the Draft'

Who could be pick Nos. 11-20 in the 2023 draft?

VIDEO

Frelund: Zay Flowers is 'a better and more elusive Wan'Dale Robinson'

NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund: Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers is 'a better and more elusive New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson'.

VIDEO

What's highest, lowest Bijan Robinson could be drafted? | 'Path to the Draft'

What's the highest and lowest that Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson could be drafted? | 'Path to the Draft'

VIDEO

Bucky Brooks compares Jaxon Smith-Nijigba to Justin Jefferson

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks compares wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijigba to Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

As the saying goes, the only goal more difficult to achieve than winning a championship is doing it again. For the Giants, the same applies at a lower level. New York went from cellar-dwellers to a shocking playoff team that actually won a postseason game, taking down the 13-4 Vikings in Minnesota to cap an unexpectedly exciting season. The final result was enough to earn Brian Daboll NFL Coach of the Year honors in his first season, but this should be just the beginning for New York. The Giants aren't out of dead-money hell just yet, but general manager Joe Schoen had more room to work with in 2023 than he did in 2022. They've restocked the defense and added more pass-catchers for Jones to target, now that he's under a much more lucrative contract. All that's left is to prove 2022 wasn't a fluke.