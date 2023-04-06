 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Let’s get Whyle-d

The Cincinnati Bengals are wisely making their due diligence at the incoming class of tight ends. We look at a local favorite as a profile this week, while also recapping news and taking a look at the team’s newest edge defender, Tarell Basham. 

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bengals are still moving and shaking nearly a month into free agency. They brought in a backup quarterback option for a visit and added depth on the defensive line.

Tarell Basham is now a Bengal and we look and some tape to see what he brings to the team this year. We also continue our prospect profiles with a local product who could be a steal in the later rounds.

Join us on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET for the live fun, or else catch us on your favorite platform afterward!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 51 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...