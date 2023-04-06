The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Let’s get Whyle-d

The Bengals are still moving and shaking nearly a month into free agency. They brought in a backup quarterback option for a visit and added depth on the defensive line.

Tarell Basham is now a Bengal and we look and some tape to see what he brings to the team this year. We also continue our prospect profiles with a local product who could be a steal in the later rounds.

Join us on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET for the live fun, or else catch us on your favorite platform afterward!