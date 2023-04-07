Potential Bengals target tight end Dalton Kincaid gets good news on back issue

It is no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals will likely walk away from this NFL Draft with at least one tight end. The question becomes who will they take.

One name that was an uncertainty, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, reportedly got some very good news, according to Daniel Jeremiah on the Move the Sticks podcast:

“My updated top 50 is out, I can’t find 10 players better than him. I can’t. I know you can say he’s a little bit older. He had a back [injury], which I’m told he passed all his physicals. He’s fine there. When you turn on the tape, there are not 10 players better than this dude in this draft.”

The Bengals have a history of being very skeptical of injury-prone prospects. They really really value durability, which is the reason we had to watch Bobby Hart for so long. This is certainly a move in the positive direction for the tight end prospect who was unable to test at the Scouting Combine due to the injury.

Kincaid is a true mismatch at the tight end position. He is big, fast, and makes use of his huge catch radius. Even as a blocker he is fine, not good but fine. He would be an absolute cheat code in Cincinnati’s offense.

The downside for the Bengals with this news is there is very little hope that he somehow falls to the No. 28 pick. He will likely be the first tight end off the board. Even with this deep class maybe allowing some of the high-tier tight ends to fall a bit due to there being more than suitable options later in the draft, Kincaid would be lucky to hit the 20s. It is the draft, though, and anything can happen. At the very least it is great to hear Kincaid is doing better.