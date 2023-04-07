Jahmyr Gibbs and Cincinnati: The perfect fit?

The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and the Cincinnati Bengals have successfully put themselves in position to draft the best player available at pick No. 28.

With Samaje Perine heading to the Denver Broncos, the Bengals could be interested in drafting a young running back.

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano believes Jahmyr Gibbs could be a “great scheme fit” for Cincinnati.

Manzano stated in his article. ‘The Best Scheme Fits for the Top NFL Prospects at Every Position, that the Bengals are the best fit for the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.

“Gibbs lacks size, but he’s a versatile running back who can quickly become a quarterback’s best friend on the field. He’s a standout pass-catcher, and his skill set resembles what Austin Ekeler has done for the Chargers. With Samaje Perine now in Denver, Gibbs would form a strong backfield committee with Joe Mixon—if the Bengals don’t part with Mixon.”

Gibbs is a stronger receiving back and finished second in Crimson Tide single-season history for receptions by a running back with 44, according to the Alabama Football Program.

In 2022, Gibbs rushed for 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also tallied 444 receiving yards and three scores.

Gibbs had a dominant three-week span in 2022, tallying a season-high 206 rushing yards against Arkansas, 154 rushing yards against Texas A&M, and 103 rushing yards against Tennessee. He also dipped into special teams, returning 13 kickoffs for 258 yards.

Gibbs ranked third in the SEC with 1,628 all-purpose yards for Alabama and was a finalist for the Hornung Award (most versatile player in college football) and a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award (best overall player).

Fast-forward to the NFL Combine, the 5’9” running back posted solid numbers, running an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash, a 1.52-seconds 10-yard split, and recorded a 33.5” vertical jump.

One issue in Gibbs’ game is his pass protection.

According to Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings, “Gibbs’ need for added strength also shows up when pass blocking. The Alabama RB can be outmuscled and put on skates with his lighter frame, and he struggles to sustain blocks consistently.”

Gibbs could be a game-changing guy in the backfield for the Bengals with his skill sets but would need to continue developing in protecting Joe Burrow.

All in all, Jahmyr Gibbs is an intriguing option for Cincinnati in the upcoming NFL Draft, especially with the legal issues surrounding current starting running back Joe Mixon.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 27th at 8 pm ET.

