The advanced analytics say Joe Mixon failed to take advantage of light boxes

As if we haven’t had a heated enough debate around Joe Mixon this offseason, Warren Sharp just some threw some light on the fire.

The founder of Sharp Football Analysis recently tweeted about the running back’s production against light boxes. And... it’s not good.

Mixon had the most opportunities of any running back against light boxes, but he finished 36th in yards per carry, 39th in yards after contact, and 34th in explosive run rate out of the 41 running backs that Sharp tracked.

the Bengals' high rates of 3+ WR sets forced defenses to play light boxes



Mixon led the NFL in % of runs vs light boxes



but of 41 RBs, he only ranked:



36th in YPC

39th in yards after contact

34th in explosive run rate



should the Bengals draft a RB?https://t.co/K3uDBpuyel — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 7, 2023

While it is clear that Mixon is still a very talented runner with a tremendous presence in the locker room and city of Cincinnati, that might not be enough to compensate for his high salary, potential legal issues, and lack of fit in an offense that wants to go pass heavy.

Of course, adding Orlando Brown Jr. may help Mixon (if he remains on the team) return to form. Make sure to check out our analysis of the impact Brown will make along with the impacts of Cincinnati’s other major free agent signings:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: