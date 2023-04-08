Carson Palmer calls Joe Burrow “the best quarterback in the league”

Carson Palmer recently joined his brother, Jordan Palmer, on the latter’s podcast, “The QB Room.” One topic of discussion was Joe Burrow.

And Carson had some very high praise for the current Bengals quarterback, saying:

I think Joe is the best quarterback in the league. I know Patrick [Mahomes] is phenomenal, but I just think Joe’s more consistent. He’s more consistent. He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called and not feel like, “Well, he didn’t win last time and get open for me, so I’m gonna do it with my feet,” and then before you know it, you’re sacked for a four-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss. Joe is just... talk about not having a weakness. Mentally strong, physically tough, accurate, can throw it far enough, fast enough, gets the ball out quick, and then he can actually do a lot with his legs.

Carson would go on to say that Burrow’s build, while not as impressive as Cam Newton or Justin Herbert, is similar to Tom Brady, only “Tom Brady doesn’t have the wheels and isn’t as confident with the ball in his hands running as Joe is.”

Joe Burrow might not be a physical freak but mentally he’s an alien

And you can watch the entire segment here.

Meanwhile, there is good reason to believe that Burrow will be even better in his fourth year, as he finally has a top-tier tackle blocking for him in Orlando Brown Jr. How did we grade that signing and the other top free agent additions for Cincinnati? Watch below to find out:

