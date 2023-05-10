Bengals News (5/10): Orlando Brown Jr. shows respect for Joseph Ossai

Bengals 2023 Schedule: Week 17 at Kansas City Chiefs

In one of the early reveals of the 2023 NFL schedule, the Bengals found out Wednesday morning that their AFC championship game rematch in Kansas City with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs has been saved for the next-to-last game of the season on New Year's Eve in the 4:25 p.m. national window of CBS.

Joseph Ossai Rushes To Next Play On Bengals Edge With Respect Of Old Foe Orlando Brown Jr.

"I just love his style of play. I feel like he does a really good job using his hands, using his athletic ability," says Brown, the Bengals' new left tackle. "I played him twice last year and I saw him do some crazy stuff where normally for a young guy of his ability, you don't really see that. Unless it's from guys like Myles Garrett. Freak athletes. He's got the natural ability to be special."

Bengals will not play internationally in 2023

Jacksonville will be playing the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee will take on one of the Bengals' divisional rivals, Baltimore, in London while Kansas City will face off against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt.

2023 NFL schedule release: CBS reveals AFC Championship rematch as Bengals visit Chiefs in Week 17 showdown - CBSSports.com

Few NFL matchups demand more attention than Bengals versus Chiefs. And fans will be treated to their next showdown in the late stages of the 2023 season. CBS announced Wednesday on "CBS Mornings" that the defending Super Bowl champions will host Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 17 on Sunday, Dec. 31, 4:25 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dax Hill looking forward to building on "old times" with DJ Turner

Safety Dax Hill joined the Bengals as a 2022 first-round pick out of Michigan and his former college teammate DJ Turner came aboard in the second round this year. Turner will be vying for work at cornerback while Hill is set to step into a bigger role with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell moving on to other teams.

‘Speed kills’: Why Bengals’ cornerbacks are excited about welcoming DJ Turner II

Because if you do, you just might miss how fast they’ll be on the field in 2023. The Bengals boast one of the fastest, if not the fastest, secondaries in football. If you average the 40-yard dash time of Cincinnati’s presumptive and potential starters in the defensive backfield, that boils down to a 4.43 second dash time.

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

Last season, the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time games, matching the amount played by the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 campaign. Before learning which teams will be featured in these coveted games throughout the NFL's 18-week slate, we asked our analysts to answer the following question:

NFL announces five games for 2023 International Series

The league revealed its slate of international games for the upcoming season on Wednesday, including two contests set for a new German city: Frankfurt. Two of the NFL's international series games will take place at Frankfurt Stadium, marking the second German city in which an NFL game will have been played.