Chiefs to host Bengals on New Year’s Eve in AFC Championship rematch

Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes on the brink of 2024.

What more could fans ask for?

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have had a good track record against Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs so far in this rivalry, and that was a leading topic of conversation as the Bengals visited Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship Game in 2023.

This was their second straight visit to the stadium in the playoffs. The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 13 last season but then lost 23-20 in the conference championship game. The season prior (2021), the Bengals took down the Chiefs in both meetings, earning a trip to the Super Bowl in which they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

The game that ignited the rivalry in 2021 also was a Week 17 game where Cincinnati clinched the AFC North title with what was viewed as an improbable win at the time.

With each AFC team again finishing at the top of their division last season, they were destined to meet each other, and Week 17 is the perfect time as that week should be pivotal in playoff seeding.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Here is the Bengals reporting the news with the help of the mayor of Cincinnati and Orlando Brown Jr. helping him along.

This is going to be among the most anticipated games of the season, and for all parties' sake, let’s just hope these teams enter relatively healthy as this one is destined to help set off the New Year's fireworks.