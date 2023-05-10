The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Scheduling Sojourns

One of the next big events on the NFL calendar is upon us in the form of the annual schedule release. We know who the Bengals are set to play and where, but not when and in what type of spotlight.

John and Anthony talk about the forthcoming schedule, break it down and make predictions, while also catching up on the news surrounding the team.

Join us Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET for the live show, or on your favorite platform afterward!