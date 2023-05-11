2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule released

The 2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule has been released!
This year, the Bengals will open their season on the road for the first time in the Joe Burrow era, and it will come against a divisional rival.
Week 1 will see Cincinnati face the Cleveland Browns to kick off the Battle of Ohio. Ironically, the regular season ends with the Bengals hosting the Browns in what could be a matchup with NFL playoff implications for both squads.
Other highlights include:
- Four primetime games, the first being home vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.
- The bye comes in Week 7
- A Week 8 clash of title contenders with the San Francisco 49ers.
- A Week 9 rematch with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.
- A Week 11 Thursday Night Football clash with the Baltimore Ravens.
- A Week 13 primetime battle of 2022 playoff teams vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
- The New Year’s Eve showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now that we know the schedule, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section!
2023 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
