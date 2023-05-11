2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule released

The 2023 Cincinnati Bengals schedule has been released!

This year, the Bengals will open their season on the road for the first time in the Joe Burrow era, and it will come against a divisional rival.

Week 1 will see Cincinnati face the Cleveland Browns to kick off the Battle of Ohio. Ironically, the regular season ends with the Bengals hosting the Browns in what could be a matchup with NFL playoff implications for both squads.

Other highlights include:

Now that we know the schedule, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section!

Screen time is up, schedule is out



Here’s to everyone who got nothing done at work today pic.twitter.com/wJRbHgXVCn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

