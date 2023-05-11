 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals will travel the least during the 2023-24 season

Cincinnati is set to travel a total of 11,942 miles, ranking 32nd in the NFL.

PatrickJCarey
Syndication: USA TODAY Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the full NFL schedule set to be released on Thursday, gambling expert Bill Speros announced how many miles each team will travel in the 2023-24 season.

The Cincinnati Bengals rank 32nd out of the 32 teams in the NFL with 11,942 total miles set to be traveled.

Coming in second to last were the Green Bay Packers at 11,956 miles traversed.

The Seattle Seahawks rank first with a total mileage of 31,600.

The Baltimore Ravens rank sixth with a total mileage of 25,442. The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 21st with 16,525 total miles. And the Cleveland Browns rank 24th in total mileage with 14,792.

The NFL has already announced the Bengals will be visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, on New Year's Eve and will find out the rest of their schedule on Thursday.

The Bengals’ away games consist of the Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, and Chiefs.

