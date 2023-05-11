Bengals News (5/11): Undrafted free agents with a chance to make the roster

The highs and lows of the Bengals 2023 draft class: The Who Dey-bate

After the first round, I love the selection of Charlie Jones. I think what he brings as a player is unique, because the Bengals don’t really have that on the roster. Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin are of the same frame, but I think Jones represents what the Bengals hope is an upgrade in their wide receiver depth.

4 Bengals draft picks listed in 2023 draft’s top 100 selections

This pick got me excited when it happened. The Bengals are loaded at wide receiver, but Jones has an opportunity to be the team’s primary returner in 2023 while easing into a role with the wideouts. The salary cap dictates a decision will eventually have to be made about Tyler Boyd, and Jones could be the answer there.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: What Alabama Safety Jordan Battle Adds to the Defense

Battle is one of the only players to ever come in and start as a true freshman on Nick Saban’s secondary. He made 45 starts games in four seasons with the Crimson Tide. He’s a player who is almost always doing everything right, so it’s easy to see why he became a favorite among Alabama’s coaching staff.

Chidobe Awuzie is Bengals player to root for, says Jason McCourty

Bengals secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, whom I played under in my final NFL season in Miami in 2021, told me Awuzie was going to be “the one” in his unit prior to the 2022 season. The veteran cornerback was enjoying a fine campaign last year before a season-ending knee injury sidelined him in Week 8. I’m looking for Awuzie to come back strong this fall for a Cincy team aiming to defend its back-to-back titles in the North.

2 UDFAs with the best chance of making Bengals roster

The Cincinnati Bengals did a good job of acquiring talent once the draft was over with several undrafted rookie free agents out to prove they belong in the NFL. The cruel reality is that only a couple have a real shot of making the final 53 this year. Here are two who, as the roster stands right now, with the best chance at making the roster.

Around the league

Texans signing OG Shaq Mason to three-year, $36 million extension

Mason, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a late-round pick swap in March, is part of Nick Caserio's plan to upgrade Houston's offensive line as it enters a transformative era with a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback. Mason joins an O-line anchored by tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Aaron Donald admits 2023 will 'be different' but is ready to lead Rams back to prominence

"It's going to be different -- you just said a bunch of different playmaker's names," Donald said when asked about the departures of former teammates Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd. "Obviously, you wish you could play with them my whole career, but it's not like that. It's different, but again, the young guys are going to have to step up. That's me as a leader to get those guys ready and them as professionals to get themselves ready as well. Just got to trust them. A lot of them guys played a lot of football last year, but again, I wasn't on the field to get to play with them."

Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III pleads guilty to driving 156 mph while drunk in fatal Las Vegas crash

"Guilty," said the former first-round NFL draft pick, 24, who will avoid trial and is expected to be sentenced Aug. 9 to three to 10 years in state prison under terms of his plea deal with prosecutors. The minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting the year and a half that he has spent on house arrest to time already served.

Jordan Love admits time spent behind Aaron Rodgers was difficult, but 'grateful' for experience

"When I got drafted here I knew right away exactly what situation I was being put in, who I was being behind," Love explained. "So I knew it was going to come with time that I was going to come in and learn and grow. But I'll admit, I think the hardest time was when he re-signed the contract last year. It was kind of like, 'OK, well, where do we go from here? What do I do?' I sat back, thought to myself and came back with the approach like just go ball out.