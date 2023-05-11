Bengals vs. Browns Week 1 spread and more odds

The 2023 NFL schedule is finally here, and we know when the Cincinnati Bengals will take on their opponents for the upcoming season.

An always tough divisional schedule, plus matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the San Francisco 49ers will have plenty of competition for Zac Taylor and his squad.

Not to mention, a Monday Night Football matchup in Jacksonville against the upstart Jaguars, who are coming off a Divisional Round appearance that almost saw them knock off the eventual Super Bowl Champions

Buy 2023 Bengals tickets at StubHub!

Now that we know when and where the games will take place, DraftKings Sportsbook has released their odds for the Bengals. The odds currently have the over/under for Bengal wins set at 11.5. The over checks in at +100 odds, with the under sitting at -120.

As for the Week 1 road opener vs. the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals have opened as 2.5-point favorites via DraftKings. Cincinnati hasn’t won at Cleveland since 2017.

We know how much the Bengals have struggled against the Browns since 2018, but despite those woes, the Bengals have clearly been the better team in each of the past two seasons, as evidenced by their five playoff wins compared to zero for Cleveland.

The schedule certainly seems to show the league believes in the Bengals, giving them four primetime games and four more in the late afternoon window. The league knows the Bengals draw viewers, and it would appear DraftKings expects the Bengals to be at or near the top of the AFC again this season.

They say to bet with your head and not your heart, so bet wisely.

Are you taking the over or the under? Let us know below in the comment section!

Bet on Bengals games and other sporting events at DraftKings!