Instant optimist’s record projection for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals finally have their schedule, and now it’s time to predict their record. With another season playing a first-place schedule and in a division loaded with talent, another AFC North Championship would be well-earned.

The Pittsburgh Steelers never lay down. The Cleveland Browns have had almost exclusive success against the Bengals the last few years, and the Baltimore Ravens figure to be healthier than they have the last few seasons. Those six games alone will be tough, but the Bengals have shown they can beat teams in their division.

Out of the division, they see the surging Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills, a nasty San Francisco 49ers defense, and a division-champion team in the Minnesota Vikings.

As we look ahead to the season, we know it won’t be a cakewalk.

Let’s predict each game of the season:

Week 1 @ Browns: Bengals 27 - Browns 21

Week 2 vs. Ravens: Bengals 31 - Ravens 27

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday Night): Bengals 27 - Rams 17

Week 4 at Tennessee Titans : Bengals 35 - Titans 21

Week 5 at Arizona Cardinals : Bengals 24 - Cardinals 21

Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks : Bengals 31 - Seahawks 14

Week 7: Bye. I have the Bengals 6-0 heading into the Bye

Week 8 @ 49ers: Bengals 17 - 49ers 24

Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night): Bengals 38 - Bills 31

Week 10 vs. Houston Texans : Bengals 35 - Texans 20

Week 11 @ Ravens (Thursday Night): Bengals 28 - Ravens 24

Week 12 vs. Steelers : Bengals 27 - Steelers 24

Week 13 @ Jaguars (Monday Night) : Bengals 27 - Jaguars 20

Week 14 vs. Indianapolis Colts : Bengals 42 - Colts 24

Week 15 vs. Vikings: Bengals 35 - Vikings 38

Week 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers: Bengals 27 - Steelers 21

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs : Bengals 38 - Chiefs 35

Week 18 vs. Browns: Bengals 17 - Browns 24 (Bengals resting starters)

There you have it. I have the Bengals locking in a 14-3 record and locking up the top seed in the AFC.

Maybe I’m a “homer,” but there isn’t a team the Bengals can’t beat on their schedule.

Who Dey?!