Chidobe Awuzie tabbed the Bengals player to root for

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting a crucial piece of the defense back this upcoming season.

Chidobe Awuzie is eyeing the season opener to return from the ACL injury he sustained last season against the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals play at Cleveland in Week 1 this coming season.

Awuzie was signed by the Bengals after playing in Dallas and has shined in Lou Anarumo’s defensive scheme in Cincinnati.

NFL’s Jason McCourty tabbed Awuzie as the Bengals player to root for in his “2023 NFL Season: 32 teams, 32 people to root for” article.

NFL Network analyst @JasonMcCourty identifies one person to root for on all 32 teams. Why do Dallas' Dak Prescott and Chicago's Justin Fields have his support?https://t.co/CkYlYnHfs0 pic.twitter.com/1CycacBNmD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 9, 2023

McCourty stated, “Bengals secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, whom I played under in my final NFL season in Miami in 2021, told me Awuzie was going to be “the one” in his unit prior to the 2022 season. The veteran cornerback was enjoying a fine campaign last year before a season-ending knee injury sidelined him in Week 8. I’m looking for Awuzie to come back strong this fall for a Cincy team aiming to defend its back-to-back titles in the North.”

CHIDOBE AWUZIE SAID “GIVE ME THAT” pic.twitter.com/X5RjD7om8h — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) October 10, 2021

After losing Awuzie in 2022, the secondary struggled in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs.

Getting Awuzie back alongside Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton will help elevate the Bengals' secondary in 2023.

The defensive star is continuing to work towards the week one return and is getting ready for a big bounceback season in orange and black.