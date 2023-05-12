2023 Bengals preseason schedule

The 2023 NFL schedule has finally been released. While everyone will focus on the 18-week regular season, there are still three games the Cincinnati Bengals will be playing before then.

A reminder to those who may have forgotten or not noticed. The NFL Preseason was shortened to only three games from four games for the 2021 season.

Since the change, we have rarely seen the starters on the field for the Bengals in any of the games. When they do appear, it may be for a drive or two. We still only have two years to work off of though, so it is hard to say what the coaches will decide.

At the very least, we will see plenty of the rookies getting to play major snaps. Running back Chase Brown will have his chance to explode onto the scene and compete with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans for his spot on the depth chart.

We will also see how far along wide receivers Charlie Jones and Andre Iosivas are after training camp.

Also, first and second-round pick Myles Murphy and DJ Turner will see plenty of snaps. Last year was our first opportunity to see safety Dax Hill go out there and play. This year will be no different, as the Bengals will want rookies prepared to play if called upon.

Here is who the Bengals will be playing this preseason (times and TV channels have yet to be announced).

Week 1 Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers

The Jordan Love era at quarterback for the Packers may kick off in Cincinnati. It would be a pretty good idea to give this young offense they have in Green Bay at least a drive or two to get their feet wet with some live snaps. It will also be a good chance for Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy as backups to try and rattle the new big man on campus.

Week 2 Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

Probably the first thing that will jump to fans’ minds is that we will see Jessie Bates in a Falcons uniform. However, the odds he actually plays may be slim to none. That reunion will have to wait for a different season.

If we are lucky, we will see some Desmond Ridder at quarterback surrounded by tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and rookie running back Bijan Robinson. The Bengals haven’t usually played their starters at all in Week 2.

Week 3 Bengals at Washington Commanders

We may see Cincinnati give their starters a few live snaps prior to the beginning of the regular season. The offense especially could use it. Last year’s abysmal was partly due to the offensive line and quarterback Joe Burrow never taking a live snap together after barely practicing together, as well as Burrow recovering from having his appendix removed.

It will be another meeting of the first two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft if they both play, but the odds seem low there.