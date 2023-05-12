 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News The Schedule Arrives!

Bengals open and close the 2023 season vs. Browns

The Bengals will stay in Ohio in Week 1 and Week 18.

By Jason Garrison
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL schedule was just released, and the Cleveland Browns act as bookends for the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming season.

While Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has a winning record against both the Ravens and Steelers, he has a 1-4 record against the Browns. His lone win against the I-71 rival was on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati by a score of 23-10.

The Bengals will look to kill two birds with one stone in Week 1 of the upcoming season by not only getting the Browns monkey off their back, but also by starting the season off with a win, something they didn’t do last season.

The Bengals’ Week 1 game against the Browns will be the 100th game between the two franchises. The Bengals lead the series with 52 games to Cleveland’s 47.

Currently, the Bengals are favored to beat the Browns by 2.5 points, and Vegas has the Bengals’ over/under set at 11.5 games, while the Browns are set at 9.5.

