Bengals Schedule Reactions, Breakdown and live Q & A!

The Bengals’ 2023 schedule has been released and there’s a lot to talk about. At 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, we take the air to break it down and answer your questions!
You can send your questions to us in a number of ways:
- A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video, Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.
- Call/Text (949) 542-6241.
- Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.
- Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.
We’ll answer as many as we can! Join us midday and bring your questions! If you can’t join us live, grab the episode on your favorite podcast platform!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...