Bengals favored to win 15 out of 17 games

With the NFL schedule here and the Cincinnati Bengals’ season set, the win/loss predictions are flying around. Teams know who they play months in advance, but sometimes when you play them can make all the difference for the team and for sportsbooks.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released their odds for all 17 regular season games, and it appears they are big believers in the Bengals.

Currently, DraftKings favors Cincinnati to win all but two of their games. In those odds, it is revealed that Vegas seems to think the Bengals not only win their division but win all six AFC North matchups.

The first game the Bengals aren’t favored in comes in Week 8 when they head west to play the San Francisco 49ers. An advantage for Cincinnati in that game is they should be rested after their Week 7 bye, but DraftKings seems to think the trip out west and San Francisco’s stellar defensive line may be too much for Joe Burrow and co. to handle.

While the odds may favor the Niners, the Bengals are still only one point underdogs on the road.

The second game where Cincinnati will be the underdog is, you guessed it, the AFC Championship Game rematch in Kansas City on New Year’s Eve. Heading to Arrowhead Stadium late in the season is always tough, as the Bengals know.

With each of the last four regular and postseason matchups against the Chiefs, the Bengals have either won or had a chance to win the game at the end. Checking in at 3.5-point underdogs, the oddsmakers trust the reigning Super Bowl Champions to get the job done.

In all other games, Vegas expects the Bengals to win. Zac Taylor’s team has proven over the last two seasons to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and it appears oddsmakers are taking notice.

There isn’t a team on the schedule the Bengals can’t beat, so betting on them could be the right call more often than not.