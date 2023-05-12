 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Myles Murphy officially signs with Bengals

The first round pass rusher is under contract.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 28th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, defensive end Myles Murphy out of Clemson, has now signed with the team that drafted him, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Murphy, of course, is a phenomenal athlete and natural pass rusher. For our analysis of him, watch below:

The 6’ 5”, 275 pound edge rusher is long and quick and should match up well against the giant tackles of the NFL.

And now he gets to refine his moves and reach his potential by working with defensive line coach Marion Hobby, one of the best in the business:

While Murphy probably won’t end up as a starter his rookie year, he will provide a much needed boost for a team that has managed to get by with only one legitimate pass rusher (Trey Hendrickson) for most of its run as a contender in the AFC the last two years.

In other news, the Bengals’ schedule dropped yesterday. We break it down in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

