Myles Murphy officially signs with Bengals

The 28th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, defensive end Myles Murphy out of Clemson, has now signed with the team that drafted him, the Cincinnati Bengals.
The #Bengals have signed No. 28 overall pick Myles Murphy, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2023
Murphy, of course, is a phenomenal athlete and natural pass rusher. For our analysis of him, watch below:
The 6’ 5”, 275 pound edge rusher is long and quick and should match up well against the giant tackles of the NFL.
Confirmed.— Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 12, 2023
Myles Murphy is big, tall, and quick pic.twitter.com/JlfwGEh9TW
And now he gets to refine his moves and reach his potential by working with defensive line coach Marion Hobby, one of the best in the business:
Marion Hobby sharing some words of wisdom with #Bengals first rounder Myles Murphy pic.twitter.com/fd3WUZLcRX— James Rapien (@JamesRapien) May 12, 2023
While Murphy probably won’t end up as a starter his rookie year, he will provide a much needed boost for a team that has managed to get by with only one legitimate pass rusher (Trey Hendrickson) for most of its run as a contender in the AFC the last two years.
