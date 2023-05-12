Bengals sign all eight Draft picks

Earlier today, it was announced that the Cincinnati Bengals signed first round pick Myles Murphy to his rookie deal.

Well now the team has announced that they’ve signed all eight picks.

We have signed all eight of our selections in this year’s NFL Draft. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

That means second round corner DJ Turner, third round safety Jordan Battle, fourth round receiver Charlie Jones, fifth round running back Chase Brown, sixth round receiver Andrei Iosivas, sixth round punter Brad Robbins, and seventh round corner DJ Ivey can all report to rookie mini camp.

We think y'all are going to like this class



Rookie Mini Camp | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/UFfCiaaDN7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

This should be huge for a team looking to plus guys like Robbins into a starting role on a contender. And Brown will be able to learn pass blocking schemes early, hopefully making him a major contributor down the stretch. Lastly, Jones could have a big impact as a returner, so getting him under contract this early is huge.

