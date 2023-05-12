Bengals sign 13 college free agents

Shortly after announcing the signings of all eight NFL Draft picks, the Cincinnati Bengals added that they’ve signed 13 college free agents.

We have signed 13 college free agents. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

That is a lot of talented young men at rookie mini camp. Those players are:

Larry Brooks, safety, Tulane

Malachi Carter, receiver, Georgia Tech

Shaka Heyward, linebacker, Duke

Mac Hippenhammer, receiver, Miami (Ohio)

Shedrick Jackson, receiver, Auburn

Jaxson Kirkland, guard, Washington

Devonnsha Maxwell, defensive tackle, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Jaylen Moody, linebacker, Alabama

Tyler Murray, linebacker, Memphis

Tautala Pesefea, defensive tackle, Arizona State

Jacob Saylors, halfback, East Tennessee State

Christian Trahan, tight end, Houston

Calvin Tyler Jr., halfback, Utah State

We actually had the chance to sit down and talk with Jackson, the nephew of the legendary Bo Jackson, on our show. Make sure to check it out in case you missed it:

In other news, the Bengals just released their schedule yesterday. We break it down in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: