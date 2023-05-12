Bengals sign 13 college free agents

Shortly after announcing the signings of all eight NFL Draft picks, the Cincinnati Bengals added that they’ve signed 13 college free agents.
We have signed 13 college free agents.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023
That is a lot of talented young men at rookie mini camp. Those players are:
- Larry Brooks, safety, Tulane
- Malachi Carter, receiver, Georgia Tech
- Shaka Heyward, linebacker, Duke
- Mac Hippenhammer, receiver, Miami (Ohio)
- Shedrick Jackson, receiver, Auburn
- Jaxson Kirkland, guard, Washington
- Devonnsha Maxwell, defensive tackle, Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Jaylen Moody, linebacker, Alabama
- Tyler Murray, linebacker, Memphis
- Tautala Pesefea, defensive tackle, Arizona State
- Jacob Saylors, halfback, East Tennessee State
- Christian Trahan, tight end, Houston
- Calvin Tyler Jr., halfback, Utah State
We actually had the chance to sit down and talk with Jackson, the nephew of the legendary Bo Jackson, on our show. Make sure to check it out in case you missed it:
In other news, the Bengals just released their schedule yesterday. We break it down in the video below:
You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:
Loading comments...