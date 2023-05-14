Bengals 17th in strength of schedule in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals schedule is coming out on Thursday, but they’ve known their opponents for the upcoming 2023 season for quite some time. Those opponents are the Browns, Ravens and Steelers twice, and then the Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Texans, Colts and Vikings at home and the Titans, Cardinals, 49ers, Jaguars and Chiefs on the road.

Those 14 opponents give the Bengals the 17th-ranked strength of schedule in the NFL.

Before the full schedule is released...



Every team's strength of schedule in 2023. ⬇️



: 2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/82xmSqdaQY — NFL (@NFL) May 11, 2023

Strength of schedule is determined by the winning percentage of the teams being played in the upcoming season. The teams the Bengals are playing in 2023 combined for a winning percentage of .510. This is a little lower of a winning percentage than what they were faced with in 2022, which was .536, and 2021, which was .529.

The break doesn’t mean much, though. The Bengals still have to deal with the rest of the AFC North, which is possibly the toughest division in the league, and they play a few playoff teams from the 2022 season, including the Bills and Chiefs.

Stay tuned for the full schedule release.