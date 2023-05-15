Joe Burrow pays for mental health expenses at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for 20 families

When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow first overall back in 2020, the franchise was getting not only a great football player but also a great person.

Burrow has made it his mission to give back to the state of Ohio, being from Athens.

Through the Joe Burrow Foundation, the Bengals quarterback has been able to help in the state of Ohio and the city of Cincinnati.

Burrow most recently paid for mental health treatment expenses at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for 20 local families, according to Tony Vincent Sr.

QB Joe Burrow and his foundation paid for mental health treatment expenses at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for 20 local families. Burrow & his foundation work to address food insecurity and children's mental health.

Burrow and his foundation work to address food insecurity and children’s mental health, per Vincent Sr.

Burrow’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, help Joe run the foundation and discussed this on The Mental Game Podcast with Brandon Saho. Jimmy and Robin discussed that the Joe Burrow Foundation paid for 20 families receiving mental health treatment at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Joe Burrow is using his voice to save lives and help break the stigma. His foundation covered mental health expenses for 20 Cincinnati families to help cross one bill off their list. As Burrow says, everyone has a responsibility to do good.

Joe Burrow established the foundation back in 2022 to help with food insecurity and children’s mental/behavioral health throughout the state of Ohio, as well as, Louisiana.