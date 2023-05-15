 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Burrow pays for mental health expenses at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for 20 families

Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback continues to make an impact outside of football

By PatrickJCarey
Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow first overall back in 2020, the franchise was getting not only a great football player but also a great person.

Burrow has made it his mission to give back to the state of Ohio, being from Athens.

Through the Joe Burrow Foundation, the Bengals quarterback has been able to help in the state of Ohio and the city of Cincinnati.

Burrow most recently paid for mental health treatment expenses at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for 20 local families, according to Tony Vincent Sr.

Burrow and his foundation work to address food insecurity and children’s mental health, per Vincent Sr.

Burrow’s parents, Jimmy and Robin, help Joe run the foundation and discussed this on The Mental Game Podcast with Brandon Saho. Jimmy and Robin discussed that the Joe Burrow Foundation paid for 20 families receiving mental health treatment at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Joe Burrow established the foundation back in 2022 to help with food insecurity and children’s mental/behavioral health throughout the state of Ohio, as well as, Louisiana.

