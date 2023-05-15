Bengals News (5/15): Chase Brown eager to learn from Joe Mixon

Bengals’ DJ Turner got call from Leon Hall, hopes to emulate his game

Turner joins former Wolverines teammate Dax Hill — the team’s first-rounder last year — as the new long-term leaders in the defensive backfield. It’s a group defined by its raw athleticism and versatility, giving defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo options the same way Mike Zimmer had options with Hall’s group all those years ago.

MATCHUP TO WATCH: Bengals LT Orlando Brown Jr. vs. Browns Edge Myles Garrett. Against his late dad's team, Brown gets his first major test in his first Bengals game. Garrett was a monster back on Halloween. His tipped pass on the game's first series stopped the Bengals near the red zone for an interception and he was off to 1.5 sacks and four hits on Burrow. His 11 career sacks against the Bengals are his most against any team.

"Get great sleep. Make sure you're ready when you show up Monday morning. You not only want to make an impression on the coaches, but on your veteran teammates, as well as being attentive in meetings," Taylor said. "Take the weekend, get to know the city and then have your mind right with all the veterans in here."

Well, as of now, Mixon is still on the team. The Bengals spent a fifth-round pick on Illinois running back Chase Brown. They didn't do anything at the position in free agency other than re-sign Trayveon Williams, who probably isn't anything more than a third-stringer.

Jones met with the media Friday and said that he believes the offense the Boilermakers ran when he played there will translate well to a successful transition into his time with the Bengals since it was a pro-style offense.

Fair enough. But he then got a little chesty, saying, "The Bengals are one of the best teams in the AFC. They should go on the road and just dance on top of the elf man. That's what they should do and I think the better matchup going is Raiders-Broncos."

“In this game, speed kills man. You have a DC (defensive coordinator) like Lou (Anarumo) who can dial up stuff up and put guys in position to make plays, it’s big for us on defense,” cornerback Mike Hilton said, according to Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com.

NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said today that the Bengals offered to host the Black Friday game every year, giving themselves a permanent spot on the holiday calendar like the Lions and Cowboys have as the permanent hosts on Thanksgiving.

Chase Brown figures to be the second-string running back behind Joe Mixon in 2023, and the Bengals' rookie rusher has already had experience watching/learning from Mixon.

Joe Burrow's undoubtedly one of the best processors at the quarterback position in the game today, but that's not the only reason for the immense success in his first three seasons as a pro. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are the best receiving trio in the NFL, partially because they complement each other so well. Chase is an explosive playmaker who can beat you with speed or strength, while Higgins is the big-bodied target with sticky hands and contested-catch ability. And then Boyd does his work in the middle of the field as a crafty slot machine. Chase and Higgins have both crossed the 1,000-yard mark in consecutive seasons, with Boyd averaging just under 800 and five touchdowns in his past two campaigns.

There was speculation ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft that a team could draft a running back in the first few picks, and that rumor proved true when the Falcons grabbed Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick. But what was less expected was for the No. 2 ranked RB in the class to also hear his name called on Day 1.

"Yeah, being at Alabama they kind of prepared us for a little bit of everything, hand in the dirt, you know, playing two-point stance, so just kind of made me versatile. I'm very excited," Anderson said, via the team transcript. "However they want to use me, it's just going to be anything I've kind of did at Alabama, so I'm super excited. But just to do anything they need for the team."

"Our current starter (Williams) is doing extremely well," Payton told reporters Saturday during Denver's rookie minicamp, per the team transcript. "I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that's good news. His rehab is going well. I don't want to speak for him or (vice president of player health and performance) Beau (Lowery) or anyone else, but we get the daily reports. We're pretty tight-lipped relative to information going out, but I've read a lot and I think his rehab is going well."