Where the Bengals stand in ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings

With the NFL Draft over, we have a good feel for what all 32 teams will look like when the 2023 season kicks off.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, that’s the look of a Super Bowl contender after a second-straight year of making the NFL’s final four.

Now, ESPN has released their updated NFL Power Rankings, which has Cincinnati checking in at No. 2 behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition, offensive tackle was called the Bengals’ most improved position thanks to the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. away from those very Chiefs.

Post-FA ranking: 2 Most improved: Offensive tackle Cincinnati made a massive splash in free agency by signing Orlando Brown Jr. as its new left tackle. Last season with Kansas City, Brown was 18th in pass block win rate as a tackle, according to ESPN Analytics. When Jonah Williams was healthy in 2021, he was 50th among 68 qualifying players — his best finish in three seasons. If Williams slides over to right tackle as the Bengals hope, he could be an upgrade over La’el Collins, who has had availability and durability issues in his career. And improved pass-blocking means more time for QB Joe Burrow in the pocket. — Ben Baby

In the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens check in at No. 8, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers (15) and Cleveland Browns (18).

Other notable rankings include the Buffalo Bills (4), San Francisco 49ers (5), and Jacksonville Jaguars (10), all of whom Cincinnati will face this coming season.

Where do you think Cincinnati should be ranked? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

