Jaguars made a run at Jonah Williams prior to the NFL Draft, per report

When the Cincinnati Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason, it looked like Jonah Williams’ days in the Queen City were over, especially after he requested a trade.

However, the Bengals were eventually able to convince Williams to stay, and he’s now set to be the team’s starting right tackle next season.

As it turns out, the Bengals did have serious interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a potential trade for Williams, according to Cincinnati Enquirer report Kelsey Conway. That interest came prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, but nothing ever came to fruition.

Jags had real interest in making a trade for Jonah. Cincy & JAX had talks prior to the draft, per a source. Bengals opted not to move him.



Jonah is expected to participate in the mandatory activities & play this season in Cincy at RT — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) May 15, 2023

One could argue that even a third-round pick shouldn’t have been enough for a trade for Williams in the eyes of the Bengals. The most obvious reason is he has the potential to be a quality starter for a team capable of winning the Super Bowl. That alone gives him value that would be hard to match with a non-premium draft pick.

Then there’s the potential for Williams to have a good season, get a large contract with someone else next offseason, and eventually net the Bengals a third or fourth-round compensatory pick.

Plus, Williams’ value to the Bengals just took a small boost this past weekend when the Cleveland Browns traded for Za’Darius Smith, giving them one of the best pass-rushing tandems alongside Myles Garrett. The Browns’ defensive front has been a key reason why Cleveland has controlled the Battle of Ohio since 2018.

Hopefully, Williams will be part of an improved offensive line that helps the Bengals better protect Joe Burrow against the Browns and other stout NFL defensive lines.