Peacock will have NFL’s first live stream-exclusive playoff game next season

If the 2023 Bengals make a run in the NFL Playoffs, let’s hope Peacock doesn’t have a potential Wild Card game for Cincy.

As you may know, Peacock is the streaming service owned by NBC, which typically broadcasts several NFL playoff games in each postseason. One of those was the Bengals’ thrilling playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens this past season.

Well, had that matchup occurred in next season’s playoffs, Bengals fans may have been forced to stream the game online vs. watching it on local NBC affiliates.

That’s because Peacock will have a live stream-exclusive playoff game next season. It will be the game taking place Saturday night of Wild Card Weekend on January 13th, 2024.

You can go here for the full announcement.

.@peacock will become the home of the FIRST-EVER exclusive live-streamed NFL Playoff Game! pic.twitter.com/iUwwhsidWW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 15, 2023

So if the Bengals make it to the playoffs and are in Wild Card Weekend again, there’s a chance that the game won’t be on any regular TV channel.

Thoughts?