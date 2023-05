Sights and sounds from Bengals offseason workouts

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, most of the Bengals roster is back in Cincinnati for offseason workouts, including Headband Joe Burrow.

Below, you can check out some videos and pictures of what the Bengals have been up to in OTAs thus far.

Back in the office. pic.twitter.com/RzlF6lWnso — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 17, 2023

Vibes are up pic.twitter.com/6N4h5K9OvL — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 19, 2023

No Monday blues over here.



Offseason Workouts | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/8j6kgSeUic — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 1, 2023

Catching up and working out.



Offseason Workouts | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/9zoTZEfkjd — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 26, 2023

Having players in the building >



Offseason Workouts | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/J3kstL3ymH — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 20, 2023

We think y'all are going to like this class



Rookie Mini Camp | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/UFfCiaaDN7 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, podcasts, and other fun stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it’s here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are out. And WHO DEY!!!!