Three and Out Podcast: Talking Myles Murphy and predicting the Bengals’ 53-man roster

We predict which players will make the final roster and talk to a former Ohio State defensive end about Myles Murphy.

By Jason Garrison
On this week’s episode of Three and Out, we were able to interview Alex Barrow, who played defensive end for Ohio State from 2004-2008, about Myles Murphy, the Cincinnati Bengals’ first-round pick from this year’s draft.

Alex, who has a unique perspective, having played the position at the second-highest level, broke down what he likes about the Murphy pick and also what the new Bengals defensive end needs to work on to make sure he can succeed in the NFL.

After that, Kevin and I discussed which Bengals players will make the final 53-man roster and which ones will get cut. We agreed on most players, but there are about eight or nine spots on the roster that could go to several different players. We discussed and debated which players could lock those roster spots up.

Which players do you think were left out, or which ones did we say would make the team that you think won’t be on the roster in Week 1?

Enjoy!

